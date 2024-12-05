The Cardinals designated Jones (heel) for return from injured reserve Thursday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Jones, a rookie third-round pick, hasn't yet suited up for regular-season action due to a heel injury sustained during Arizona's preseason finale. With his 21-day practice window now kicking off, Jones can be activated to the 53-man roster as early as Sunday's game against Seattle. If Jones isn't brought to the 53-man roster by Dec. 26, though, he'll be required to spend the rest of the 2024 campaign on IR.