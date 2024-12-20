Jones (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

The rookie corner from Boston College has yet to play in an NFL game after sustaining an ankle injury in preseason that landed him on injured reserve. Despite limited practice sessions Wednesday and Friday, Jones will remain on IR and won't make his NFL debut in Week 16. Expect Max Melton and Kei'Trel Clark to continue serving as the Cardinals' top reserve cornerbacks until Jones returns to the field.