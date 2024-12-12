Demercado (back) didn't practice Thursday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Demercado has yet to take part in drills this week due to a lingering back injury that limited him during the entirety of Week 13 prep. His lack of activity this time around may be maintenance related, but his status is one to monitor to see if he could be in danger of missing Sunday's game versus the Patriots. If Demercado is inhibited or sidelined this weekend, rookie Trey Benson would be the Cardinals' unquestioned No. 2 RB behind starter James Conner.