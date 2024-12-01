Demercado (back) is listed as active Sunday at Minnesota, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Arizona capped Demercado's practice reps during the entirety of Week 13 prep due to a back injury, but the issue won't stop him from being available to the team's backfield Sunday. Nevertheless, with 32 touches in 11 appearances this season, he doesn't hold much sway with James Conner leading the Cardinals' rushing attack and rookie third-rounder Trey Benson taking 58 touches himself in 10 outings to date.
