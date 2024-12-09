Wilson caught two of three targets for 57 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-18 loss to the Seahawks.

Wilson capped Arizona's opening drive with a 41-yard touchdown catch but added only one reception the rest of the way. He has been a touchdown-dependent fantasy option all season, having reached 60 receiving yards only twice. Wilson has consistently flirted with that threshold in recent weeks, as he has at least 54 receiving yards in three consecutive games heading into a Week 15 home matchup versus the Patriots.