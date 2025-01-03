Wilson is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers after being added to the injury report Friday with a hamstring injury, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

An end-of-week addition to the report isn't promising, and even more so because he's a wide receiver with a hamstring injury in Week 18 for a non-playoff team. It's possible the injury is minor enough that Wilson will play anyway, but the Cardinals may want to hold him back if it's a close call ahead of the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. A Week 18 absence for Wilson would leave more perimeter WR reps for Zay Jones, Zach Pascal and/or Xavier Weaver.