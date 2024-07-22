Edwards-Helaire passed his physical Sunday after the Chiefs placed him on the active/non-football illness list Saturday, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

Veterans reported to Kansas City's training camp Saturday, and after showing up with some sort of ailment, Edwards-Helaire was able to join his teammates on the practice field one day later. He's thus slated to serve as the primary backup to starting running back Isiah Pacheco in the coming campaign, which amounted to 88 touches in 10 regular-season games in 2022 and 87 touches in 15 such contests last season.