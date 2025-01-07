The Saints reverted Edwards-Helaire to their practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Edwards-Helaire was elevated for Sunday's Week 18 game against Tampa Bay and led New Orleans running backs with 26 yards on eight carries while adding one reception for 14 yards. With both Alvin Kamara (groin) and Kendre Miller (concussion) out of action, Edwards-Helaire finished third in offensive snaps (18) among the Saints' tailbacks, though he didn't trail Jamaal Williams (24) or Jordan Mims (24) by much. After joining New Orleans on a practice-squad deal in mid-December, Edwards-Helaire played in two contests, totaling 46 yards on 13 rushes and 24 yards on three receptions.