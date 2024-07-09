Toney could be a candidate to land on the trade block before the start of the 2024 regular season unless he's able to log an impressive training camp, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Toney missed training camp and the preseason last year due to injuries, then struggled with consistency and health while on the field before ending up as a healthy scratch for Kansas City's final stretch of games, including the team's Super Bowl win over the 49ers. Now, with the additions of Marquise Brown and rookie first-rounder Xavier Worthy, both Toney could be staring down a make-or-break training camp, if he's going to secure a roster spot. The same is true for 2022 second-round pick Skyy Moore, plus Mecole Hardman, Justyn Ross and Nikko Remigio, all of whom are competing for limited depth spots behind Brown, Worthy, Rashee Rice and Justin Watson.