Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that Hardman (knee) will not be activated from IR, ruling him out for a return during the playoffs, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Hardman's 21-day practice window comes to a close without his being activated, which rules him out for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bills, and a potential Super Bowl appearance should Kansas City advance past Buffalo. He appeared for 12 regular-season games with the Chiefs, securing 12 of 14 targets for 90 yards, while also rushing five times for 62 yards and a score and playing a key role in the return game. Hardman is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.