Daniels completed six of 12 passes for 38 yards and rushed four times for 27 yards before being lifted at halftime of Sunday's 23-19 win over the Cowboys.

Daniels struggled in the final appearance of an otherwise excellent regular season. Despite this weak final outing, Daniels is still the favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year after throwing for 3,568 yards with a 25:9 TD:INT and tacking on a rookie quarterback record 891 rushing yards, as well as six rushing touchdowns. The Commanders trailed 9-3 when Mariota took over, but the veteran backup immediately led a touchdown drive and helped Washington come back to secure the No. 6 seed in the NFC. Daniels will look to bounce back in the wild-card round against either the Rams or Buccaneers.