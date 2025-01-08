Daniels (leg) practiced fully Wednesday.

Daniels didn't take the field after halftime of this past Sunday's win at Dallas, and coach Dan Quinn relayed to Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post afterward that leg soreness was the reason for the rookie quarterback's early exit. On Monday, Quinn added that he was "not concerned" about the issue, per Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site, and Daniels' ability to handle every practice rep Wednesday confirms as much. Daniels thus is set to start Sunday night's wild-card contest at Tampa Bay, against whom he managed 184 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions on 17-for-24 passing and 16 carries for 88 yards and two TDs back in his pro debut Week 1.