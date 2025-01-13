Daniels completed 24 of 35 pass attempts for 268 yards and two touchdowns while rushing 13 times for 36 yards in Sunday's 23-20 playoff win over the Buccaneers.

Daniels looked like a seasoned veteran in his postseason debut, showing tremendous poise in the pocket (110.2 QB rating) without committing a turnover in a ruckus road environment. The rookie standout didn't post gaudy rushing totals on 13 attempts, but his four-yard scramble on third down in the waning moments of Sunday's narrow victory helped push Washington into the next round of the playoffs. Daniels and the Commanders will face a stiffer test in the divisional round when the team travels to Detroit to face the NFC's No. 1-seeded Lions on Saturday. Despite entering the contest as an underdog, the dual-threat quarterback still makes for a strong fantasy play given how decimated Detroit's secondary has become due to injury.