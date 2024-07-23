Adam Peters, the Commanders' GM, indicated Tuesday that the team is pleased with Newton's (foot) progress, and he is expected to return 'sooner rather than later,' Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Newton underwent a procedure on his right foot in January, and then another one on his left in mid-May. A second-round selection by Washington, the rookie is expected to play a role in the team's interior trenches when healthy. While there appears to be optimism regarding his recovery, it remains to be seen when he will be back on the field.