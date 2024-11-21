Spann-Ford played 41 of the Cowboys' 83 snaps on offense and finished with four catches for 42 yards on five targets in Monday's 34-10 loss to the Texans.

Starting tight end Jake Ferguson played just seven snaps before leaving the game with a concussion, resulting in elevated playing time for Luke Schoonmaker (44 snaps), Spann-Ford and Princeton Fant (seven). With Dallas trailing by multiple scores for much of the contest, quarterback Cooper Rush dropped back 60 times on the night and targeted 11 pass catchers on the night, with Spann-Ford being of the beneficiaries of the game script. According to Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News, head coach Mike McCarthy acknowledged Tuesday that Ferguson "will be hard pressed" to clear concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders, and while Schoonmaker would be in line to start for Ferguson, Spann-Ford would still be on track for added snaps.