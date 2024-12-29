Rush completed 15 of 28 passes for 147 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions and rushed once for two yards in the Cowboys' 41-7 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Rush struggled to get much going against a talented Eagles defense while operating without top target CeeDee Lamb (IR-shoulder), throwing multiple interceptions for the first time this season. Rush also did extend his streak of games with at least one touchdown pass to seven when he connected with Jalen Tolbert from seven yards out in the first quarter to atone for the pick-six he'd thrown on the opening possession of the contest. Sunday's poor showing aside, Rush has been solid overall since Dak Prescott (hamstring) was lost for the season, and he'll have a chance to close out the 2024 campaign on a better note when he faces a vulnerable Commanders secondary in Week 18.