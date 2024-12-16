Elliot gained 30 rushing yards on nine carries and caught his only target for 11 yards in Sunday's win over the Panthers.

The veteran running back saw double-digit touches for the first time since Week 8, while his 41 scrimmage yards were his highest total since Week 1. Elliott still took a clear back seat to Rico Dowdle, who ran for a career-high 149 yards on 25 totes. Even with the Cowboys' running game finding another gear in recent weeks due to improved play from the offensive line, Elliott doesn't seem likely to take advantage.