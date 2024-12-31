The Cowboys will waive Elliott on Tuesday, Josina Anderson of BovadaHub.com reports.

According to Anderson, Elliott asked for his release ahead of the Cowboys' season finale Sunday versus the Commanders, and Dallas honored his request. His second stint in Dallas left much to be desired, as Elliott scored three touchdowns and averaged a career-low 3.1 yards on 74 carries to go with 12 receptions for 69 yards over his 15 appearances. He was also a healthy inactive for a Week 9 loss to the Falcons, after a slew of missed meetings prompted Dallas to hold him out for that contest. While Elliott will be eligible to catch on with a contending team ahead of the playoffs once he clears waivers, he could struggle to find an opportunity after averaging fewer than 4.0 yards per carry in three straight seasons and offering no value on special teams.