Liufau finished the 2024 season with 50 tackles (30 solo), including 1.5 sacks, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery across 17 games.

Selected in the third round, at No. 87 overall, of the 2024 NFL Draft, Liufau made nine starts as a rookie, playing 47 percent of the Cowboys' defensive snaps. Liufau took over every-down linebacker duties during the final four weeks of the season after DeMarvion Overshown suffered a torn ACL, MCL and PCL in his right knee. With Overshown looking at a lengthy recovery and Eric Kendricks slated for free agency, Liufau should have a chance to be an every-down linebacker in 2025.