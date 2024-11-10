Diggs (calf) is listed as questionable but is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Eagles, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Diggs was listed as a limited participant in practices Wednesday and Thursday due to the calf injury before he was held out of Friday's session entirely due to an illness. He cleared up most of the concern about his overall health by taking part in Saturday's team walk-through session without issue, so he's expected to be officially cleared when Dallas releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.