Wright did not log a single carry or target during Thursday's 30-17 loss to the Packers.
Wright had, in recent weeks, appeared to usurp the No. 2 backfield role from Raheem Mostert, but the Dolphins opted to trust the veteran running back over the rookie fourth-round pick during Thursday's cold weather tilt. The No. 2 role could be up for grabs once again heading into a Week 14 home game against the Jets, but even if fantasy managers had clarity on whether Wright or Mostert would hold a monopoly on those reps, De'Von Achane remains the only reliable fantasy option in Miami's backfield.
