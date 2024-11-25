Dodson recorded five total tackles (two solo) and intercepted one pass in Sunday's 34-25 win over the Patriots.

Dodson, claimed off waivers by the Dolphins on Nov. 12, played 45 defensive snaps in just his second game with Miami after Anthony Walker exited Sunday's win with a hamstring injury. The Texas A&M product led the Seahawks in total tackles before being waived and has now accumulated 76 stops across 11 appearances this season. There's a strong chance that Walker is sidelined for the Dolphins' Week 13 matchup in Green Bay, so Dodson will likely continue to see increased defensive work alongside Jordyn Brooks in Miami's linebacker corps.