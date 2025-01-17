Dodson played in 17 regular-season games in 2024 -- nine with Seattle, eight with Miami -- and finished with 107 tackles (59 solo), including 2.0 sacks, six pass defenses (three interceptions) and one forced fumble.

Dodson signed a one-year, $4.26 million contract with the Seahawks in March. He logged 71 combined tackles through nine games with Seattle, but he was waived Nov. 11 due to the Seahawks' acquisition of Ernest Jones from the Titans and the rise of rookie fourth-rounder Tyrice Knight. Dodson was claimed off waivers by the Dolphins one day later, and his role with Miami's first-team defense fluctuated, though he did register a career-high 15 tackles against the Browns in Week 17. Dodson will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and he'll look to join a team who can promise him a more consistent role on defense.