Cager has primarily worked as a pass-catcher throughout spring activities, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.

Cager and rookie fourth-round pick Theo Johnson have split pass-catching duties this spring at the tight end position in the wake of Darren Waller's retirement and with Daniel Bellinger sidelined due to an undisclosed injury, and both have seen first-team reps. Coach Brian Daboll called Cager "one of the most improved players throughout the offseason," giving him some fantasy intrigue when training camp kicks off in late July.