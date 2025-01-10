Jones tallied 40 total tackles, including 2.0 sacks, and eight passes defended, with one interception, across 17 games in 2024.

Jones, a 2024 third-round pick from Florida State, played a significant role on Jacksonville's defense in his first season in the NFL, logging 656 defensive snaps and serving as the team's top slot corner by the end of the year. He played more than 70 percent of the Jaguars' defensive snaps in seven games this season, recording 19 total tackles and five passes defended, including one interception, during those contests. The 23-year-old likely earned a starting spot on the Jaguars' defense in 2025 with his impressive play throughout his rookie campaign.