Jaguars running backs coach Jerry Mack said Bigsby's offseason priority has been to "refocus," and that "now things are starting to slow down for him" entering Year 2, Juston Lewis of the Jacksonville Florida Times-Union reports.

Coach Doug Pederson said back in May that the team hopes for Bigsby to spell starter Travis Etienne more often during the 2024 season, but for that to happen the 2023 third-round pick will need to improve upon his lackluster rookie performance. Last season, Bigsby logged just 50 carries for 132 yards (2.6 YPC) and two touchdowns across 17 games. Mack noted that as a rookie "everything was extremely fast for [Bigsby]," but said that this offseason "he's understanding the ins and outs of the offense a lot better." D'Ernest Johnson and rookie fifth-round pick Keilan Robinson could offer competition for the No. 2 role, but if Bigsby can indeed improve entering the 2024 campaign and retain a complementary role behind Etienne, he could provide value as a post-hype sleeper in the late rounds of fantasy drafts.