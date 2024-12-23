Bigsby rushed the ball 12 times for 50 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 19-14 loss to the Raiders. He added one reception on on one target for one yard.

The Jaguars were in a tightly contested battle with the Raiders throughout the day, allowing them to stick with the ground game a bit more than is typically the case. That benefitted Bigsby, who ended the contest with two more touches than Etienne. He also had a fairly efficient showing that was highlighted by a long gain of 10 yards and a one-yard touchdown plunge late in the first quarter. A Week 17 matchup against the Titans should also be close, so Bigsby could see be in line for decent volume once again.