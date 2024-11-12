The Falcons signed Grant (undisclosed) to the practice squad Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Grant signed with the Falcons on Aug. 10 to compete for a spot on the 53-man roster during training camp, but he was let go with an injury settlement Aug. 22. He last saw NFL regular-season action in 2021, during which he was selected to the Pro Bowl as a return specialist. If he's elevated to the active roster, Grant would give the Falcons a spark on kickoff and punt returns while also providing depth at wide receiver.