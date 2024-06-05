Allen has made "a ton of plays as a pass catcher" during OTAs, according to Connor Hughes of SNY.tv.

Breece Hall's absence with a lower-body injury has opened up first-team snaps for Allen and fellow rookie Isaiah Davis. It's a bit surprising to hear that Allen has made waves in the passing game, considering he's a 235-pound back who had 275 receiving yards over three seasons as the lead back at Wisconsin. Picked in the fourth round this spring, Allen is the youngest player in his draft class and will be 20 years old for the entirety of his rookie season (unless the Jets make a deep playoff run). That might seem to hint at a slow learning curve, but it sounds like both he and Davis (a fifth-round pick) have been relatively quick studies while competing with 2023 fifth-round pick Israel Abanikanda for the backup RB job behind Hall.