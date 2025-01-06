Allen rushed four times for 15 yards while catching two of three targets for eight yards in Sunday's 32-20 win over the Dolphins. He finishes his rookie season with 92 carries for 334 yards and two touchdowns, as well as 19 catches for 148 yards and one touchdown on 27 targets.

Allen won the top backup job behind Breece Hall in training camp and showed promise early, with two of the fourth-round draft pick's three total touchdowns coming in Week 2 against the Titans. The rookie wore down and averaged just 3.1 yards per carry from Week 5 onward, and by the end of the year, 2024 fifth-round draft pick Isaiah Davis was splitting backup duties with Allen. The crowded nature of the Jets backfield will make it difficult for Allen to shine in 2025, though the 235-pound running back's big frame makes him a strong candidate for goal-line work.