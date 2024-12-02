Allen rushed five times for 11 yards and caught both of his targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 26-21 loss to the Seahawks.
Breece Hall got only 12 touches while playing through a knee injury, but third-stringer Isaiah Davis saw a bigger uptick in usage than Allen, as Davis scored his first NFL touchdown on one of his career-high four touches. With Hall still firmly entrenched atop the depth chart and Davis pushing for a larger role, Allen continues to have minimal short-term fantasy value ahead of a Week 14 trip to Miami.
