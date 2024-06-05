Abanikanda appears to have fallen down the Jets' backfield depth chart this offseason, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

The Jets used fourth- and fifth-round picks on Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis back in April, and both have reportedly stood out in offseason practices. Abanikanda drew some summer hype last year but ultimately carried the ball 22 times for 70 empty yards (3.2 yards per carry) as a 2023 rookie. A fifth-round pick himself, Abanikanda could be on the roster bubble headed into the 2024 campaign.