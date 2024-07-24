Williams has been an early standout at Lions training camp practices, Jeff Seidel on the Detroit Free Press reports.

Teammates Amon-Ra St. Brown and David Montgomery were singing Williams' praises after the first day of camp. "We all know he's fast," St. Brown said. "He just looks more comfortable. He looks like he's done this before." Williams and Jared Goff were connecting deep down the field, and Montgomery took notice. "The biggest thing I'd probably say is confidence," Montgomery said of Williams. "He was doing special things in college, but to see him here in person from the first year that I was here to now, it's a big, big improvement." Williams is locked into WR2 duties with the Lions after Josh Reynolds exited in free agency. The sky is the limit for the 2022 first-round wideout playing in an offense that likes to throw the ball and has targets to go around. Williams is a popular 2024 breakout candidate in fantasy circles.