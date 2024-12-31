Williams brought in five of eight targets for 77 yards and a touchdown in the Lions' 40-34 win over the 49ers on Monday night. He also netted minus-2 yards on two carries but scored a rushing touchdown.

Williams led the Lions in receiving yards and scored a receiving touchdown for the third straight game on a 42-yard hook and lateral in conjunction with Amon-Ra St. Brown early in the second quarter. Prior to that play, which saw Williams turn the corner and speed up the right sideline for a touchdown, the 2022 first-round pick had turned on the jets to record the second rushing score of his career on a three-yard run around left end to erase an early 7-0 deficit. Williams' speed has increasingly become a factor down the stretch, and he now has 17 catches of 20-plus yards heading into the Week 18 showdown against the Vikings that will decide the NFC North crown and conference's No. 1 seed.