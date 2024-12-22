Williams caught five of seven targets for 143 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-17 win over the Bears. He also rushed once for seven yards.

Williams blew by the defense for an 82-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter, which helped him set a new single-game career high in receiving yards. The speedster has surpassed 120 yards with a touchdown three times this season, and Williams takes a budding two-game touchdown streak into Week 17 against the 49ers. He's up to 47 catches for 890 yards and six touchdowns, all career highs.