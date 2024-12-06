Williams caught five of eight targets for 80 yards in Thursday's 34-31 win over the Packers.

Williams led the team in receiving yards on a team-high eight targets, most notably reeling in a 28-yard catch in the first quarter. The wide receiver's dynamic skill set has led to some big performances this season and the five catches matched his season high, which he has now accomplished in three straight games and five times overall in 2024. On the year, Williams has caught 39 of 63 targets for 710 yards and four touchdowns while appearing in 11 games.