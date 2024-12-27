Dillard (head) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against Minnesota, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Dillard wasn't on the Packers' estimated injury report Wednesday, but he didn't practice Thursday and was a limited participant Friday. Green Bay lists him as being evaluated for a concussion, and Dillard will need to be cleared in order to be able to suit up Week 18 versus Chicago. He has played mainly on special teams this season, logging 13 offensive snaps and 50 snaps on special teams over 10 games.