Wicks recorded two receptions on six targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 22-10 loss to the Eagles.

Wicks was thrust into an expanded role with Christian Watson (knee) sidelined and both Jayden Reed (shoulder) and Romeo Doubs (concussion) suffering injuries during the game. He saw a team-high six targets as a result, though he struggled to convert that into production. The exception came on a long 29-yard reception midway through the third quarter, which helped set up a field goal as the Packers attempted to rally. Wicks will be back with the team for his third pro season in 2025, and he could see an expanded role early in the campaign depending on Watson's recovery.