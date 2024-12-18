Wicks caught both of his targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 30-13 win over the Seahawks.
Wicks had a quiet day in Week 15, recording his lowest yardage total in the past four games. The 23-year-old wideout played 30 of the Packers' 64 offensives snaps, behind Christian Watson (50), Romeo Doubs (48) and Jayden Reed (38). As long as the trio of top receivers remains healthy down the stretch, Wicks will continue to see an uphill battle for consistent playing time. The Virginia product will be difficult to trust for fantasy purposes as the Packers host the Saints in Week 16.
