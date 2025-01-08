Bullard (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Bullard was sidelined for Week 15 and 16 due to an ankle injury, but he managed to play through the issue in the Packers' final two games of the regular season. The rookie second-round pick should be able to suit up against Philadelphia in Sunday's wild-card round game unless he suffers a setback during practice this week. Bullard finished his first NFL regular season with 90 tackles (61 solo), one pass defense and one fumble recovery across 15 games.