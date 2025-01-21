Bullard finished the 2024 season with 90 tackles (61 solo), one pass breakup and one fumble recovery across 15 regular-season games for Green Bay.

Selected No. 58 overall out of Georgia in the 2024 NFL Draft, Bullard was an immediate starter for the Packers, as he logged 100 percent of the defensive snaps in Week 1 against Philadelphia. Bullard didn't impact the box score much with just the one pass breakup and zero interceptions as a defensive back, but he was able to hold his own as a rookie under first-year defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. Bullard saw the vast majority of his playing time at slot cornerback and free safety for the Packers.