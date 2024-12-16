Love completed 20 of 27 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 30-13 win over the Seahawks. He added one rushing attempt for four yards.

After Josh Jacobs ran in a touchdown on the opening drive, Love doubled Green Bay's lead with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs. Love had only one incompletion as the Packers produced points on all four of their first-half drives to take a 20-3 lead into the locker room. Green Bay's offense slowed down in the second half but the defense did its job and Love added some breathing room with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs with 4:59 left in the fourth quarter. This clean performance improved Love's TD:INT to 23:11 heading into a Week 16 home game against the Saints.