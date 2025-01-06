Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that he thinks Love (hand) is "going to be okay" but that it's not yet clear whether he'll be limited in practice heading into Sunday's wild-card round matchup against the Eagles, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Love was forced out of Sunday's loss to the Bears in the second quarter after falling early on his right elbow, an event which the quarterback said resulted in his losing feeling in his throwing hand. LaFleur called Love's withdrawal precautionary Sunday, but it's unclear at this point whether the starting quarterback will be 100 percent healthy by the time Sunday's playoff contest on the road in Philadelphia rolls around. In the wake of Christian Watson (knee) sustaining a season-ending torn ACL, Love's top three wide receivers will now be Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs (illness) and Dontayvion Wicks, with Bo Melton and Malik Heath available as depth contributors.