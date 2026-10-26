Love completed 27 of 45 passes for 274 yards, two touchdowns and one interception during Sunday's 20-17 loss in Detroit.

Love and the Packers welcomed back top RB Josh Jacobs to the lineup, but season-long woes in the team's running game didn't improve, with the team averaging 3.2 YPC on its 19 carries. Head coach Matt LaFleur thus turned to the air to get the offense moving, and Love spread the ball around liberally, with nine different pass catchers being targeted, and six of those players recording at least two catches. Love now has thrown a touchdown in all seven games this season, including exactly two TDs on six occasions, but he's also sitting on a subpar 59.8 completion percentage on the campaign. He and the offense will attempt to get right Thursday night versus the Panthers.