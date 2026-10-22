Love (back) was a full practice participant Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Love opened Week 7 prep as limited at Wednesday's walkthrough due to a back injury. Head coach Matt LaFleur told Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Thursday that Love emerged from this past Sunday's win against the Cowboys with a sore back, which was the result of some big hits that forced the quarterback to visit a chiropractor. Love's upgrade to full has him in the clear ahead of Sunday's visit to the Lions, against whom he tossed six touchdowns and no interceptions in two matchups in 2025.

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