Myers (leg) is dealing with swelling but is said to be all good following Sunday's wild-card loss to the Eagles, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Myers indicated after the loss that he believed he suffered a hairline leg fracture when he was injured late in the fourth quarter. It's certainly a positive development for Myers, who is slated to become a free agent in March. A second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Myers has missed just one game over the last three seasons, starting all 50 others in which he appeared. He'll be in line for a sizable raise on a multi-year contract.