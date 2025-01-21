McKinney finished the 2024 season with 88 tackles (60 solo), including 1.0 sacks, 11 pass breakups, including eight interceptions, and one fumble recovery across 17 regular-season contests.

McKinney signed a four-year, $67 million deal with Green Bay last offseason and went on to have a monster 2024 campaign, earning first-team All-Pro honors at safety. His eight interceptions were second-most in the NFL, behind only Kerby Joseph's nine for the Lions. McKinney had a total of nine interceptions in 49 games with the Giants prior to signing with the Packers. McKinney played 100 percent of the defensive snaps in 14 of 17 contests and will be back manning free safety for defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley again in 2025.