Judon reported to Patriots' training camp Tuesday, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

The Patriots previously offered a contract to Judon, but the two sides still appear to be far apart on a new deal, per Henry McKenna of FoxSports.com. Judon is set to make $6.5 million in the final year of his contract, and he's coming off a 2023 campaign in which he missed the final 13 regular-season games due to a torn biceps. The 2016 fifth-round pick is still one of the most formidable pass rushers in the league, having registered 28.0 sacks across 2021 and 2022. For now, it appears Judon is willing to participate in training camp while negotiating a new deal.