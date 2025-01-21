Parkinson secured both of his targets for nine yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 28-22 NFC divisional-round loss to the Eagles.

Outside of his four-yard touchdown grab in the fourth quarter, it was another forgettable performance for the veteran tight end. The four snaps that Parkinson played in the divisional round was the least of any of the Rams' tight ends, and the first year of his three year, $22.5 million dollar contract with the Rams has turned out to be mostly a bust. Signed to be the starter while Tyler Higbee recovered from a torn ACL and MCL, Parkinson didn't hold the starting job long, slipping into a three-way timeshare with Davis Allen and Hunter Long before Higbee's return made it a four-way split in snaps. Parkinson finished the season with a modest 30-294-1 receiving line, and will almost certainly fall behind Higbee on the depth chart to begin the 2025 campaign.