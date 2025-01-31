Curl played 16 regular-season games in 2024 and finished with 79 tackles (49 solo), nine pass defenses, two forced fumbles and returned a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Curl signed a two-year, $9 million contract with the Rams in March of 2024 after spending the first four years of his NFL career with the Commanders, who selected him in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He ended up playing every single defensive snap in 11 of 16 regular-season games and finished third on the Rams in combined tackles behind Christian Rozeboom (135) and Quentin Lake (111), though Curl has failed to a record an interception since his rookie season in 2020. Rookie third-round pick Kamren Kinchens is projected to serve as one of the Rams' starting safeties for the 2025 campaign, and it's unclear whether Curl will be the second or if competition will be brought in via free agency or the draft.